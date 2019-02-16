Back To Bite: Mo’Nique Compares “Sellout” Steve Harvey To A House Slave

Comedy Beef: Mo’Nique Has More Words For Steve Harvey

It looks like Mo’Nique is keeping the same energy she had for Oprah and Lee Daniels for her “brother” in comedy Steve Harvey. Mo is calling Steve out for being a coon ‘sell out.’

The two veteran comedians had an intense conversation on air where Steve suggested Mo shut up and play into a capitalist “game”. Steve caught backlash from viewers after suggesting Mo sacrifice integrity for money.

Mo, full of sense, is now showing Steve how and why he sounds exactly like the house slave in “Roots” by posting this video.

Do you agree with her? Hit play.