SMH: Drunk Woman Arrested And Kicked Off JetBlue Flight For Spitting And Yelling At Passengers

32-year old Valerie Gonzalez was kicked off her flight from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas on Thursday after going on a drunken rant and spitting on one of the crew members. Eyewitnesses say that she became disruptive after getting upset about having to sit next to a child. In the video, Gonzalez can be heard yelling,

“I’m not sitting next to a f***ing three-year-old, I’ve been drinking all day. Oh, you wanna tape me? Make, this viral, b**** a**!”

We had a crazy chick get thrown off our plane here in Fort Lauderdale. @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/56bdUGpHE3 — Orlando Alzugaray (@BigOShow) February 15, 2019

Crew members asked her to get off the plane before calling security to escort her. Local 10 News reports:

According to the incident report, Gonzalez wanted to reenter the plane after leaving, and then hit a JetBlue agent on the head who tried to stop her. A passenger told deputies Gonzalez also struck her on the arm when she refused to switch seats with her, but the passenger said she did not want to press charges against Gonzalez. Authorities said Gonzalez spit at JetBlue employees and responding deputies as she was being taken into custody, but she stopped spitting once deputies requested a spit mask.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with battery shortly after.