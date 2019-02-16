Pull Out For What? Is Priyanka Chopra Already Carrying A Gut Full Of Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra Rumored To Be Pregnant With Nick Jonas Child

The rumor mill was in overdrive last week after photos of Priyanka Chopra like the one below started circulating the net.

Apparently, the small FUPA-ish bump near Priyanka’s belly made people believe that she was already pregnant with her new husband Nick Jonas’ child.

According to TMZ, that is not the case. Priyanka was seen at the Hollyweird premiere of her new flick Isn’t It Romantic where she was toasting with friends and guzzling champagne.

Priyanka and Nick have only been married 2 1/2 months and word is they are in NO rush to start a family. We’re sure they are PRACTICING family-making, but Nick’s pull-out game has been strong thus far.

That lil bump was probably just a slightly bloated day for Priyanka or maybe just the way her clothes were fitted. In either event, ain’t no baby, bih.