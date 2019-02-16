Pure Comedy: Kevin Hart And Pete Davidson Help An Unsuspecting Family Move [Video]

Kevin Hart Gets Some Help With Moving From Pete Davidson

Kevin Hart just recently kicked off the second season of his Laugh Out Loud original series, What The Fit.

In the latest episode, Hart is joined by fellow comedian, Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. Instead of taking a yoga class or doing some karate like usual, the pair helps an unsuspecting family with moving out of their home–But things end up taking a turn for the worse as a medical emergency threatens to derail this fitness journey.