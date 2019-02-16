Damn: Nevada Man Dies After Falling 50-Feet From A Ferris Wheel
- By Bossip Staff
A 23-year old man has died after falling 50 feet from a ferris wheel at the High Roller Observation wheel in Las Vegas on Friday evening.
According to reports, the unidentified man was transported to the University Medical Center but was pronounced dead shortly after. Police say that the victim was running around the loading zone and entered an unauthorized area before falling to his death. Authorities are ruling the death an accident.
The ferris wheel is still open, but the zip line has been shut down. No further details have been released about the victim.
