Seriously?!? Home Depot Bomb Threat Turned Out To Be A Man “Fixing To Blow Up” The Bathroom
Home Depot Bomb Threat Was Just A Misunderstanding
You really gotta watch what you say when you’re out in public, and this story proves just that…in the most ridiculous way possible.
Police were called to a Home Depot in Wichita, Kansas after it was believed that a man was making a bomb threat while shopping in the home improvement store. The 911 audio was recently released by Sedgwick County Communications, in which the caller tells the operator that someone may have made a bomb threat, according to reports from KWCH.
“We just had a customer here made what may have been a bomb threat,” the caller told the police. “He said, uh, somebody told me there’s a bomb in here and you need to leave the building. He said it three times.”
Staff was alerted to the possible “bomb threat” after a person overheard the man talking in the store’s restroom. However, authorities learned later that the threat was actually just a euphemism used by a man who reeeeally had to use the bathroom.
“You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up,” is what the man allegedly said that tipped off fellow consumers. A fellow witness to the bomb about to be dropped in the bathroom believed it to be a joke and laughed at the man, while police were able to track the man down and clear up the serious misunderstanding.
Apparently, this isn’t the first time an incident like has occurred before. Back in November, one man in New Orleans was arrested after he allegedly threatened to blow up Willie’s Chicken Shack, but claimed that he actually said he was going “blow the bathroom up” in the same way the Home Depot customer meant. Arthur Posey, the man in question, faced two charges of communicating false information of planned arson.
