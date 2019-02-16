Pure Comedy: Agile “Super B*tch” Saves The Day In Brownsville For Hilarious Fenty Beauty Ad

Fenty Releases Super B*tch Ad

Fenty marketing is on another level.

Do you remember the viral sensation that was doing all kinds of flips and kicks with a cape? Welp, Fenty just scooped sis up and “Super B*tch” is now featured in an ad for their unreleased lip color. In the clip, Super B*tch scurries from one part of Brooklyn to another to help a friend in a beauty crisis.

Fenty is getting praise from folks online for doing grassroots level marketing and catering to the Black community with our humor. Do YOU like this?

Hit play to view the hilarious ad.