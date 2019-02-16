SMH: Neil deGrasse Tyson’s ‘Cosmos’ Premiere Delayed Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Cosmos Season 2 Gets Delayed

It looks like things just aren’t in the cards right now for the second season of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s series, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, to premiere on schedule.

The science documentary series–which is hosted by Tyson– was set to premiere March 3 on both Fox and National Geographic, but has now been bumped amid investigations by the companies following sexual harassment allegations against the scientist from multiple different women.

Repeats of Family Guy are going to be filling in for Possible Worlds in the time slots it was supposed to fill on March 3 and March 10, according to reports from Deadline.

Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Possible Worlds is a follow-up to his 2014 Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, which won a whopping twelve Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.”

Trouble with his Cosmos series isn’t the only thing Tyson is facing amid these allegations, either. Just last month, the National Geographic Channel suspended Tyson’s show Star Talk mid-season once these same allegations came to light.

“In order to allow the investigation to occur unimpeded we chose to hold new episodes of ‘Star Talk’ until it is complete,” a National Geographic spokesperson told Variety.