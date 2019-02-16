One For The Books: Kendall Jenner Dishes On Her Niece Stormi’s Extravagant First Birthday Party [Video]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Kendall Jenner Talks Stormi’s ASTROWORLD-Themed Birthday Party

Even though none of us remember our first birthday parties, parents continue to completely over-the-top birthday parties for their babies’ very first celebration. That is most definitely the case when it comes to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who went all out for their daughter Stormi’s carnival-themed birthday extravaganza last week.

Kendall Jenner stopped by The Tonight Show on Thursday night and gave some insight into just how insane Stormi’s party was, even though she only experienced it through her mom Kris Jenner’s FaceTime call.

