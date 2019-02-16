Justine Skye Reportedly Granted A Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes Before Court Hearing

Justine Skye Gets A Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes

It looks like things between Justine Skye and Sheck Wes are getting more and more serious following the singer’s allegations of abuse and of him stalking her this past week.

Skye claimed that Sheck’s crew attacked her friends after previously claiming that an unnamed rapper–later revealed to be Wed–had put “hands” on her. The “Mo Bamba” rapper later denied the allegations, which prompted her to post footage of him on Twitter making his way into her house without her consent bv jumping over a fence.

Now, according to reports from The Blast, Justine Skye has filed for and was granted a restraining order against Sheck Wes.

In the restraining order request, Skye claimed that he “orchestrated a plan to stalk me and viciously beat my boyfriend and our friends in front of me in public.” She also alleged that ten other men besides Sheck were complicit in the supposed attack. The restraining order rules that Sheck must stay at least 100 yards away from her until their court hearing, which takes place next month.

According to reports, Skye says in the request that she does “not feel safe” and believes her “life is in danger.” It also includes a reference to an incident on July 26, 2018, where she claims Sheck “threatened to punch me in the face, headbutted me, told me he was going to ‘hurt me.'”

After Skye’s initial allegations and posting of the video, Wes responded by claiming that he never hit her and was simply trying to get back his belongings. “Just clarifying this is a video of me hopping a fence to get my stuff back from a girl who refused to give me my stuff” he tweeted. “Once again for the record I never hit or beat up any woman.”