Shooters Shoot: Must-See Reaction Of Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Curry Draining A Half-Court Shot [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Curry Nails Half-Court Shot
Sonya Curry is a shooter, be clear about that.
Steph Curry’s momma was the hero in a hard-fought family shootout when she let loose a half court shot that hit nothin’ but net.
The family’s reaction is priceless! Check it out below.
Curry’s gonna Curry.
