Shooters Shoot: Must-See Reaction Of Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Curry Draining A Half-Court Shot [Video]

Steph Curry’s Mom Sonya Curry Nails Half-Court Shot

Sonya Curry is a shooter, be clear about that.

Steph Curry’s momma was the hero in a hard-fought family shootout when she let loose a half court shot that hit nothin’ but net.

The family’s reaction is priceless! Check it out below.

Curry’s gonna Curry.

