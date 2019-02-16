Ain’t One Thing Issa ‘Nother: 21 Savage Turns Himself Into Georgia Jail On Felony Theft Charges 

21 Savage Turns Himself In

It’s been one hell of a month for 21 Savage, and it seems as though things just keep getting crazier. Just days after being released from ICE custody, the Atlanta rapper turned himself to South Georgia police on Friday for a felony theft charge stemming from an incident in 2016.

TMZ reports:

In 2016, 21 was booked to play a club gig in Southern Georgia. We’re told 21 got a $9,500 advance from the promoter and got the $7,500 balance when he showed up at the club. For some reason, 21 bailed without taking the stage, but still left with the money. In all, the promoter claimed she was out $17,000. The promoter went to cops in October 2016, filed a police report and then filed paperwork to get a felony warrant.

21 was released from jail Saturday morning on his own recognizance and awaits his court date. Prayer up for the young star.