Look Alive: BlocBoy JB Allegedly Wanted In Tennessee For Multiple Gun, Drug & Theft Charges

BlocBoy JB Wanted on Gun, Drug, and Theft Charges

According to Complex, earlier Saturday, Tennessee authorities reported that they were searching for the 22-year-old up & coming rapper, who is accused of committing several crimes.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said BlocBoy(James Baker) is wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property. Police are asking for the public’s help to locate the rapper but did not confirm what information led to the charges.

Breaking: SCSO needs help in locating James Baker,22, better known as BlocBoy JB. Baker is wanted for poss of drugs & drug paraphernalia, a convicted felon in poss of a handgun, & for theft of prop. Anyone with tips regarding Baker’s location is asked to contact law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/aaTQ5mjHGB — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 16, 2019

The Memphis artist is currently suing Epic Games for allegedly stealing his signature “Shoot” dance and renaming it “Hype.” According to legal documents, BlocBoy claims he invented the dance and that the gaming company didn’t receive permission to feature the move in Fortnite.