Judge Overturns $37 Million Wrongful Death Award To Korryn Gaines’ Family

Judge Overturns $37 Million Award To Korryn Gaines’ Family

The family of Korryn Gaines is reeling after they not only lost their daughter, they lost a previous wrongful death award. As previously reported Gaines was killed during a 2016 standoff with police in her apartment that left her dead and her 5-year-old son shot and non-fatally injured.

Following that jurors found the police officer’s action “unreasonable” in the situation and awarded her family more than $36 million for medical and funeral expenses and pain and suffering.

$32 million was to go to her injured son Kodi, $300,000 was to go toKorryn Gaines’ father, $300,000 was to go to Korryn Gaines’ mother, and $4.5 million was to go to Korryn’s other child who was not present during the shooting.

Now however that’s all changed and Korryn’s family will NOT receive the money as promised.

Baltimore’s WJZ 13 reports that Mickey Norman, a Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge, has dismissed the family’s claims against the county, and against Corporal Royce Ruby Jr. who fatally shot Gaines.

Norman made the dismissal citing “Qualified Immunity” which shields law enforcement and government officials from civil liability when carrying out their duties. It also shields the officer “from liability for civil damages” since he was acting in his capacity as a county police officer.

“The evidence is clear,” said Judge Norman. “This Court has found that Corporal Ruby is entitled to qualified immunity and therefore, his shooting of Gaines was not unlawful.”

Things are not completely over however, the court will grant a new civil trial and attorneys for Gaines’ family are filing an appeal.