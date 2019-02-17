Get Well Soon: T.I. And Tiny’s Sister Precious Harris Hospitalized

Prayers up!

Precious Harris Hospitalized

We’re extending prayers to the Harris family who’s currently rallying behind Precious Harris.

T.I.’s sister/Tiny’s sister-in-law is currently hospitalized and undergoing a health crisis. The Harris family hasn’t released details but they’re continuing to pray for her healing.

King Harris also sent out a message to his aunt…

and Deyjah Harris did as well on her InstaStory.

“Auntie precious …i love you,” wrote T.I.’s daughter. “Everything is gonna be just fine…I need to be by you so that you can feel my energy and know and feel that everything will be okay. see you soon.”

We’re keeping the Harris family in our thoughts as this story continues to develop.