New Evidence Reportedly Suggests Jussie Smollett Orchestrated Attack, Actor Angrily Denies Claim

Police Reportedly Have Evidence Suggesting Jussie Smollett Orchestrated Attack, Actor Responds

More questions surrounding Jussie Smollett and that alleged attack last month have surfaced.

As previously reported Chicago police arrested Nigerian brothers Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo in connection with the crime. The men admitted through their attorney that they know Jussie but denied being involved in the attack.

Now according to CNN, the men are cooperating with police and there’s new evidence that’s NOT painting Smollett in a positive light. Law enforcement sources told CNN that there’s “new evidence” that suggests that Smollett orchestrated the attack himself.

The sources told CNN there are records that show the two brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at a hardware store in Chicago.

Jussie is apparently pissed about rumors that he’d fabricate an entire hate crime and he’s speaking via his attorneys Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson.

The duo issued a statement to CNN Saturday night saying;

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with,” the statement read. “He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying. “One of these purported suspects was Jussie’s personal trainer who he hired to ready him physically for a music video,” the statement continued. “It is impossible to believe that this person could have played a role in the crime against Jussie or would falsely claim Jussie’s complicity.”

Y I K E S. So do Jussie and his attorneys think the real attackers are still at large???

Fans are pointing out that police, the Chicago ones, in particular, aren’t the most trustworthy so they’re holding out hope that the entire thing wasn’t a hoax.

We’re waiting with bated breath for some clarity on this entire situation—this is all so confusing.