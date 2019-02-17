Another One: Young M.A. Teases ‘Thotiana’ Remix And Nicki Minaj Is Here For It

Blue Face must be so proud right now. Two of the biggest female rappers in the game, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, have hopped on his ‘Thotiana’ track and now Young M.A. is taking a swing at remixing the hot song.

On Friday, the Brooklyn rapper hopped on Instagram Live to tease her verse on the track, and it looks like Nicki is wants her to release it ASAP. The Barb commented,

“u better drop this. Ain’t nobody bout ta play wit u”

M.A.’s cover of the song comes just a day after Blue Face dropped the official remix with Cardi B. Bardi gang has been attacking the Barbz all week, claiming that Nicki strategically released her unofficial remix the same week as Cardi just to rain on her parade.

But did it work? And will Young M.A. drop her ‘Thotiana’ cover? We hope so.