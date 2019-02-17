For Your Viewing Pleasure: Gary Clark Jr. Performs “This Land” For His ‘SNL’ Debut [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2018 Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony and Celebration

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Gary Clark Jr. Performs On SNL For The First Time

Gary Clark Jr. is getting ready to release his fifth studio album, This Land, on February 22. In preparation for his new project, he brought some of the songs off his upcoming album to the Saturday Night Live stage last night.

For his SNL debut, Gary Clark Jr. performed “This Land” and “Pearl Cadillac” for the live studio audience–check out his performance below.

