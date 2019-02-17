Wanksta: NYPD Officer Under Investigation For Telling Cops To Shoot 50 Cent ‘On Sight’

Many men wish death upon 50 Cent, including Commanding Officer Emanuel Gonzalez who reportedly ordered NYPD cops to shoot 50 on sight. Sources say that Gonzalez directed the hit last June during roll call at the 72nd Precinct when Fif was scheduled to attend an NYPD boxing match in the Bronx.

New York Daily news reports:

Gonzalez said, “Shoot him on sight.” Adding weight to the IAB investigation is that the alleged threat came at a time Gonzalez had an ongoing beef with the rapper, whose given name is Curtis Jackson. A month before the roll call, Gonzalez filed an aggravated harassment complaint, claiming 50 Cent threatened him on Instagram. [50 accused] Gonzalez of shaking down the owner of the Sunset Park club Love and Lust — one of 50 Cent’s favorite haunts — when he wrote “Get the strap,” a slang term for “get a gun.”

Gonzalez, a 30-year veteran of the police force, insisted that he was just joking, but higher ups are currently investigating the situation. As for 50, his reps tell TMZ that “Mr. Jackson takes this threat very seriously and is consulting with his legal counsel regarding his options going forward.”

Uh oh.