Skai Jackson, Marsai Martin And More Slay The Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party
- By Bossip Staff
Teen Vogue Hosts Their Young Hollywood Party
Teen Vogue had their Young Hollywood Party Presented By Snap at the Los Angeles Theatre in L.A. on Saturday night and some of our favorite stars were there. We love this cool blue look that Marsai Martin wore.
Skai Jackson was also there serving face.
Props to Teen Vogue’s EIC Lindsay Peoples Wagner on a great event.
Check out photos of Trevor Jackson, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross and more below:
