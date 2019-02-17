Skai Jackson, Marsai Martin And More Slay The Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

- By Bossip Staff
2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press / Splash News

Teen Vogue Hosts Their Young Hollywood Party

Teen Vogue had their Young Hollywood Party Presented By Snap at the Los Angeles Theatre in L.A. on Saturday night and some of our favorite stars were there. We love this cool blue look that Marsai Martin wore.

2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Skai Jackson was also there serving face.

Lindsay Peoples Wagner 2019 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

Source: Jen Lowery / Splash News

Props to Teen Vogue’s EIC Lindsay Peoples Wagner on a great event.

Check out photos of Trevor Jackson, Eris Baker, Lyric Ross and more below:

