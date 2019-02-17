Jesus Take The Wheel: Pennsylvania Man Accidentally Runs Over & Kills Wife On Valentine’s Day

Man Accidentally Runs Over His Own Wife On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day can be a point of contention for a lot of relationships–but for one couple in Pennsylvania, things turned out to be a lot worse than just not getting the right flowers or agreeing on where to go to dinner.

One husband has been left stunned after the events of a tragic accident in the Lehigh Valley after police say that he ran over his wife. The fatal incident happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday, on the 1200 block of Anna Marie Street in Palmer Township, a township in Northampton County, Pennsylvania.

This all happened when 66-year-old Terry Mitchell let his wife Debra out of the vehicle, according to reports from police. After leaving the vehicle, she then fell to the ground, possibly due to a medical issue, while walking toward the back of the car.

Police go on to say that after she fell, Debra was out of view of her husband and Mitchell ended up running her over her as he reversed and backed out of the driveway. She was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have since ruled this tragedy to be an accident.