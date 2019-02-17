‘Sex With You’: Tammy Rivera Drops Freaky New Track [Audio]
Tammy Rivera is dropping another track. After releasing her debut track “All These Kisses” Tammy’s dropped “Sex With You.” According to Tammy, the Smash David produced song is a change from what fans would expect.
“Sex With You is something different outside of what people usually expect from me. Most people look at me as a wife, a mother and business woman but that doesn’t mean you can’t be still be sexy in order to keep a successful marriage.
I’m kind of an old school kinda girl and chivalry is still in high demand for me, but this song gives me a chance to switch the roles in my marriage and mess with my husband’s head a little. You know after 8 years of being together and 5 years married, I can run out of tricks and Sex With You was one of those tricks for me”
Listen below.
Tammy also had a sexy moment with her hubby Waka Flocka on “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop” edition, hit the flip for that:
#MarriageBootCamp ( Guess that position )Yooo I swear this shit has me in tears cause I hear @doctor_v_ say oh it’s the baby, baby what??.. she was soo confused I bet she went home to research The Baby boy….😂😂😭 but the fact my husband knew exactly what was up, you my nigga 4 life 😂 @wakaflocka
