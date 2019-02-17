DeMarcus Cousins ‘Resurgence’ Documentary Will Chronicle His Journey Back To The NBA [Video]

Demarcus Cousins Is Getting His Own Showtime Documentary

Showtime announced on Friday that they finally have a premiere date for The Resurgence: DeMarcus Cousins, a documentary that will follow the basketball star’s comeback from a career-threatening injury.

The film is set to debut on the premium cable network at 8 p.m. on April 13.

According to Showtime, The Resurgence is going to provide viewers with “unfettered access” to DeMarcus Cousins throughout his very emotional comeback from a career-threatening Achilles injury, along with his “roller coaster ride through free agency that resulted in a stunning one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors.

In a statement released by the network, Stephen Espinoza–chief of the network’s sports programming–said the film “delivers the intimate account and high-stakes drama of one of the most misunderstood men in sports. DeMarcus reveals himself as never before—a relatable man whose fiercely competitive personality, daily struggles and triumphs embody the nature of sport.”

The Resurgence is going to include exclusive interviews with teammates, coaches and NBA insiders closest to the story, which includes John Calipari, who coached Cousins at University of Kentucky, former Sacramento Kings’ head coach Mike Malone, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, along with current and former teammates Isaiah Thomas, Matt Barnes, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and more.

Since the NBA’s free agency period last summer, the network has released a series of short behind-the-scenes clips online to introduce the project, which includes the moment when Cousins shocked fans by announcing he would join the Warriors for the 2018-’19 season.

Check out a clip from the upcoming documentary below: