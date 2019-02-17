Hate It Or Love It?! Tiffany Haddish Is Working On An Album Called ‘The She Ready Experience’

Tiffany Haddish Has An Album In The Works

Tiffany Haddish is trying to expand her portfolio and in a recent interview with Glamour, the comedian revealed that she’s working on an album.

The Girls Trip actress might already have a leg-up in the music game–she was up for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for her The Last Black Unicorn audiobook last year. She also sings a song in her upcoming film Lego Movie 2, where she plays Queen Watevra Wa’Nab.

Although Haddish ended up losing her shot at a Grammy to former President Jimmy Carter for his audiobook, she said that the Grammy nomination gave her the confidence she needed in order to give singing a serious shot. “It really inspired me. Like, ‘Wow if I can [get] nominated for a Grammy for telling my truth, what can I get if I really just apply myself and my vocal skills?’” she explained.

As far as titles go, the comedian is thinking of going with something that pays tribute to her current stand up tour, She Ready. She revealed, “It will probably be the ‘She Ready’ album or ‘The She Ready Experience’ or ‘The We Ready Album.'”

When it comes to features, the up-and-coming singer ahas hopes of Cardi B being featured on her new album. “I’m trying to get her on a couple of tracks,” she said before doing an impression of the rapper’s famous sound effects. “I’m like ‘She ready, brrrrrrr!”

Haddish assures both herself and those who might listen to the album that she’s just determined to have a good time. “I’m going to see what happens. It might be really great, it might not. But who cares, right? You’ve got to give it a shot.”

You can check out Tiffany’s full interview with Glamour down below for yourself: