Pipe Me Down: Boosie Posted THIS Jussie Smollett Meme And The Caption Has The Whole Internet Baffled

- By Bossip Staff
Lil Boosie Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Boosie’s Jussie Comments Get Attention

Boosie Bad AZZ is someone who loves to speak his mind on a bevy of topics. A lot of those topics include aiming his ire at the LGBT community. He’s come under fire for posts and comments that have come off as extremely homophobic. Which is why his commentary on Jussie Smollet raised more than a few eyebrows.

The original post said “That D*** A MAKE YOU DO SOME CRAZY S*** I DON’T BLAIM HIM #itspowerful.”

The post has since been heavily edited to explain what he said, which you can see here

Still, that didn’t stop the jokes from flying. Take a look…

