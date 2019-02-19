Keeping Up With Cardi? Kim Kardashian Kouldn’t Let Belcalis Have Her Mugler Moment And Blew Up Twitter

Kim Kardashian Inserts Herself In Yet Another Iconic Moment…

Kim Kardashian is doing that thing AGAIN! The one when she surfaces after noticing no one is praising her scantily dressed bawwwdy, because some deserving talent is having an iconic moment.

For an entire week, everyone has been chatting about Cardi B‘s vintage Thierry Mugler looks at the Grammys. The archived dresses were so rare, Vogue even covered Cardi’s pre-Grammy fittings with Cardi calling it a “big moment in the fashion industry…”

But guess who kouldn’t stand not keeping up with the industry chatter??? Kim K popped up with her own Thierry Mugler number for a Hollywood Beauty Awards appearance. The dress has been making headlines everywhere for the last two days. Koincidence?

Fans think not, and they’re fed up with Kim’s apparent attention seeking.

kim k wearing an archived mugler look a week after cardi’s grammy looks, coincidence? i think not — meez (@omeezy_) February 18, 2019