R.I.P. Legendary Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Dead At Age 85

Fashion Designer Karl Lagerfeld Dead At 85

Karl Lagerfeld has passed away at age 85 according to the BBC.

Lagerfeld is best known for his creative direction of brands like Fendi and Chanel for over 40 years. He also maintained his own brand as well as a collection for H&M.

As we understand it, Lagerfeld had been ailing for several weeks with an unnamed illness that caused him to miss numerous fashion shows during both Paris and New York fashion weeks.

Despite being an icon in the fashion industry, Karl Lagerfeld didn’t take himself too seriously as evidenced by this quote about his signature look:

“I am like a caricature of myself, and I like that.”

Rest in peace.