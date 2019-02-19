Hot Damn, Bro, Here We Go Again: Bernie Sanders Announces His Run For President In 2020

Bernie Sanders Announces Run For President In 2020

Bernie Sanders still wants to be President of the United States. He announced that he would be challenging Donald Trump, and a basketball team worth of Democrats, for the White House keys in 2020.

According to CNN, Sanders didn’t have a flashy campaign rally, instead, he did something much more on-brand:

“I am asking you to join me today as part of an unprecedented and historic grassroots campaign that will begin with at least a million people from across the country,” he wrote in an email to supporters following an interview on Vermont Public Radio.

Sanders and his fervent-if-not-downright-loathsome supporters inspired a chorus of “FOH!” during the 2016 election once it became apparent that they would strip Hillary Clinton of desperately needed votes to defeat d!ckhead Donnie and, well, we see how that turned out.

While Bernie will be somewhat of a frontrunner due to his name recognition and heightened profile, nothing is coming easily to the senator from Vermont. He’ll be competing against what is currently twelve other Democratic candidates and Joe Biden hasn’t even announced his run yet.

Today, Sanders is one of the most popular politicians among Democratic voters and his policy agenda — a suite of progressive proposals to expand health care, broaden the social safety net and make higher education free — has been embraced by many of the Democratic party’s leading figures.

What say you? Will you be casting a vote for Bernie Sanders?