Meek Mill Dragged Former Almost-Celebrity Michael Rapaport By His Loose-Hanging Skin And THIS Is How Nicki Minaj Got Shaded, Too
- By Bossip Staff
Meek Mill Destroys The Internet
Flappy-Skinned alt-right adjacent boil Michael Rapaport loves overstepping his boundaries when it comes to talking about black folks. He definitely did just that yesterday when he tried to call Meek Mill a trash rapper. Meek came through with some ether that destroyed the former D-lister.
However, there’s something else that caught people’s attention: the pic Meek used originally had Nicki in it and he clearly cropped her out of it and called her “anonymous.” This has ALSO dragged her into the mix.
All of this has led to one of the funny days on Twitter when people unite to drag Rapaport and dig into the Nicki/Meek saga. It’s a recipe for petty.
