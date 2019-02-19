Meek Mill Dragged Former Almost-Celebrity Michael Rapaport By His Loose-Hanging Skin And THIS Is How Nicki Minaj Got Shaded, Too

Meek Mill Destroys The Internet

Flappy-Skinned alt-right adjacent boil Michael Rapaport loves overstepping his boundaries when it comes to talking about black folks. He definitely did just that yesterday when he tried to call Meek Mill a trash rapper. Meek came through with some ether that destroyed the former D-lister.

Me:ayo yo who this?

Anonymous: I think it’s the guy from white men can jump?

Him: meek you so fire you give me that feeling what hip hop is missing ima fan “can I get a selfie”? Hurry up go head 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/GJoMZotqG9 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

However, there’s something else that caught people’s attention: the pic Meek used originally had Nicki in it and he clearly cropped her out of it and called her “anonymous.” This has ALSO dragged her into the mix.

Aye @michealrapaport don’t ever use the word trash when you speaking on nothing from our culture unless you tryna get trashed 🤫 #2 who gave you authorization to be speaking on us? #3 what you charging now? Last time I seen You you wanted a selfie 🥴 be great tho on the net 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 18, 2019

All of this has led to one of the funny days on Twitter when people unite to drag Rapaport and dig into the Nicki/Meek saga. It’s a recipe for petty.