Tamla Horsford: Questions Surround Mysterious Death Of Black Woman At “Football Moms” Slumber Party

Public Asks For Answers In Tamla Horsford Case

In November a black Georgia woman went to a “football moms” slumber party with friends, the next morning she was dead in the backyard.

The public is clamoring for answers about Tamla Horsford, a 40-year-old mom of six who died at an overnight party under mysterious circumstances. News about her death has been circulating on social media and people are demanding to know what really happened.

The Forsyth News reports that investigators will release a final report on Tamla this week. So far, however, investigators believe she died from “multiple blunt force injuries” according to a death certificate obtained by the news station.

“A death certificate obtained by the Forsyth County News states that Horsford’s autopsy determined that Horsford was killed by “multiple blunt force injuries” at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The death was classified as an accident with “acute ethanol intoxication” (or alcohol intoxication) being a “significant condition contributing to” her death. “Death investigations cannot be closed until such time as the official results of the Forsyth County Coroner’s Office and the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office have been received and reviewed,” the release states.”

The news outlet has also released a statement from the owner of the home where Tamla died. The homeowner’s denying any wrongdoing and adding that Tamla fell off a “residential deck.”

“At this time, our client, as well as each person who was present on November 4, 2018, has completely cooperated with law enforcement officers in attempting to give the family and friends answers with regards to the death of Tamla Horsford. Every aspect of our client’s life has been investigated. She has provided answers to every question asked by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Although the investigation has not been closed, to the best of our knowledge, Ms. Horsford’s death has been issued by the Forsyth County Coroner. “A copy of the death certificate is attached to this letter. According to the Coroner, the official cause of death was determined to have been caused by an accidental fall from a residential deck. In addition, the Death Certificate also states that acute ethanol intoxication was a significant condition contributing to Mrs. Horsford’s death.”

The homeowner also added that they’ve received death threats from people on social media claiming that Tamla was murdered. “Nothing can be farther from the truth,” said the homeowner via their attorney.

Prior to these new developments, a Forsyth County Officer was fired for being up to some shady behavior surrounding her case.

The Forsyth News reports that Jose Barrera, a former pre-trial services officer, was terminated from his position with the Forsyth County Court system on Dec. 20, 2018, for allegedly accessing information via his “police terminal” about the Horsford case in which he was a witness.

He’s denied any wrongdoing in the incident and told the news outlet that he was never given any clear answer for why he was terminated but admitted that he was present at the party on Nov. 4, 2018 and had been one of the first people to check on Horsford’s body when it was discovered.

We’re anticipating getting more answers about what happened to Tamla, something just isn’t right here…..