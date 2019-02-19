Trap Seeds: Rapper Lil Baby And Jayda Cheaves Welcome A Dimply Baby Boy

Congratulation! Lil Baby Welcomes A Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for “Drip Too Hard” rapper Lil Baby. He’s just welcomed a baby boy!

Previously we reported that Lil Baby, 24, and Jayda Cheaves, 20, were patiently waiting for their bundle of trap joy. Meanwhile, the couple worked closely together in Baby’s “Close Friends” video, where Jayda played his love interest in Paris. Here is a photo of Jayda, she posted just days before she gave birth.

Hit the flip to see the first flick of Lil Baby and Jayda’s trap Prince. He has dimples like his daddy!