Messy Matrimony-dom: Ed Hartwell Marries “Mistress” He Was Allegedly Caught Creepin’ On Keshia Knight-Pulliam With

Ed Hartwell Marries Longtime Love

Congratulations! Maybe third time is the charm? It seems that Ed Hartwell exchanged “I Do’s” with the mother of his youngest child, Tonya Carroll, the same woman who he was allegedly caught cheating with during his marriage to Keshia Knight-Pulliam and who was accused of attempting to cause Keshia to miscarry during her pregnancy. Carroll, who has changed her IG name to @mrstonyahartwell, posted several photos suggesting the couple have wed, including this one where she showed off a Just Married hoodie reading Mrs. Hartwell along with their wedding date.

Tonya captioned the photo:

#destiny #madetoluvya

She also responded to congratulatory comments saying:

Thank you all so much!!

We met 7 years ago exactly to that day #7 is our gift… COMPLETION !!!

Baby Sevynn even has the deepest meaning to us. #beyondyourownmentalcomprehension

#whenyouKNOWyouKNOW💕😘💜❤️

Tonya also posted a photo of her two daughters holding hands.

Her and Ed have a daughter named Sevynn together.

Congratulations to the happy couple.