T.I. Halts ‘Family Hustle’ Production While His Sister Recovers From Car Crash

T.I. Suspends “Family Hustle” Production In Wake Of Precious Harris Hospitalization

T.I. is continuing to pray for his sister’s recovery. As previously reported Tip’s sis Precious Harris has been hospitalized and the Harris family has been sending her love via social media as they tell her to “keep fighting.”

Now T.I.’s speaking out and telling his older sibling that “he loves her” and that he appreciates that she’s his “biggest fan.”

TMZ is reporting that Tip’s fully focused on his sis and shut down “Family Hustle” production following Precious’ hospitalization. They add that Precious got into a car crash last week and hit a pole which triggered an asthma attack. The 66-year-old is now in ICU and her exact condition is unknown.

We’re continuing to pray for Precious’ recovery.