Pure Comedy: Zack Fox & Kenny Beats “Square Up” Will Make You Laugh While You Welcome ALL The Smoke [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
'Kuso' Premiere - 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Source: Daniel Boczarski / Getty

Zack Fox And Kenny Beats “Square Up” Music Video

This is a song called “Square Up” by writer, illustrator, and Awful Records rapper Zack Fox.

The video is hilarious.

Watch it.

It’s right below this unnecessary text telling you that the video we told you watch is right below this unnecessary text.

See.

