The Swirl: NBA Baller Joel Embiid Is Smashing This Brazilian Model’s Cakes Into Molecules

- By Bossip Staff
Joel embiid, Anne de paula

Joel Embiid Dating Bazilian Model Anne De Paula

Joel Embiid has a secret lover who is not so secret anymore. The NBA baller is dating Wilhemenia model Anne De Paula. De Paula is originally from Rio De Jinero and she’s a HOT swimsuit model. She’s appeared in Sports Illustrated coveted swimsuit issue. Embiid declared his heart was devoted to the beau just last week, writing:

Happy Valentine’s Day babe!!! Thank you for dealing with my African crazy ass and allowing me to be ME. I’ve trusted your process, you’ve trusted mine and it brought us to where we are. #Lovers

How sweet. Aren’t they cute.

We have no idea how long these two have been dating, but he’s certainly smitten over his “lover”. More of Embiid’s Brazillian bae after the flip…

Woke up thinking of you 💭

New week, new goals! 💪🏼✨

    Just chilling here waiting for you

    Happy soul 😆

