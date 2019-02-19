The Swirl: NBA Baller Joel Embiid Is Smashing This Brazilian Model’s Cakes Into Molecules
Joel Embiid Dating Bazilian Model Anne De Paula
Joel Embiid has a secret lover who is not so secret anymore. The NBA baller is dating Wilhemenia model Anne De Paula. De Paula is originally from Rio De Jinero and she’s a HOT swimsuit model. She’s appeared in Sports Illustrated coveted swimsuit issue. Embiid declared his heart was devoted to the beau just last week, writing:
Happy Valentine’s Day babe!!! Thank you for dealing with my African crazy ass and allowing me to be ME. I’ve trusted your process, you’ve trusted mine and it brought us to where we are. #Lovers
How sweet. Aren’t they cute.
We have no idea how long these two have been dating, but he’s certainly smitten over his “lover”. More of Embiid’s Brazillian bae after the flip…
Hey Miami!!!! So excited to be back (and to leave the snow in NYC 🤪). It’s going to be a fun weekend with my @si_swimsuit family 💃🏻 And btw, tomorrow Nov 17 I’ll be playing in the Celebrity Soccer Match at the beach. So happy I get to play soccer for a great cause w/ @bestbuddies Charity event ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Go to SI bio asap to get your tickets. See u guys there!
