Oh Say Can You See… It’s A Bop!? Anthony Hamilton Took The National Anthem And Made It A ‘NBA’ Jam [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Anthony Hamilton Remixes The Star Spangled Banner For 2019 All Star Game
Looks like the NBA learned their lesson last year and decided to go in a different direction after Fergie flubbed the national anthem. Our favorite Charlotte, NC native, Anthony Hamilton took to the court Sunday and if you missed it, catch the greatness he delivered below:
ISSA NBA JAM! How much did you love it?
