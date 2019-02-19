LHHNY:Alexis Skyy Finally Gets Solo Lucci Paternity Tested & Apologies Were Given [Video]

Alexis Skyy And Solo Lucci’s Paternity Drama Comes To An End (On TV)

On last night’s “Love and Hip Hop NY”, Alexis and Solo Lucci finally put their paternity drama to rest. Previously, we reported the results to the paternity test were negative. Solo Lucci claimed he suspected he was the father of Skyy’s daughter with Fetty Wap.

Welp, now we know Alaiyah’s daddy isn’t Lucci. Hit play to see how they both apologize for their part in the paternity drama…