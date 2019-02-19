Panty Melters: ASAP Rocky Says Sayonara To His Shirt For The Spring 2019 Calvin Klein Campaign [Video]

ASAP Rocky Stars In Calvin Klein Jeans & Underwear Campaign

ASAP Rocky is front and center once again in the latest #MyCalvins campaign.

The rapper has worked with Calvin Klein multiple times over the past several years, which includes him performing at events, collaborating on designs, and of course, starring in multiple campaigns.

For spring 2019, Rocky joins a group of other young talent in order to show off reworked versions of Calvin Klein Jeans’ most sought after archival pieces; The fashion killa is seen rocking a pair of straight-leg jeans with a sportswear-inspired stripe running down the legs.

This new campaign, titled Our Now: #MyCalvins, was shot by British photographer Glen Luchford and styled by Melanie Ward. Other stars included in the campaign include Kendall Jenner, Shawn Mendes, and Noah Centineo.

Check out the full thing down below: