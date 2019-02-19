Heinous Hazing: 9 LSU Frat Bros Arrested For Urinating On Pledges, Making Them Lay Down On Broken Glass

Now, this is ridiculous…

LSU Delta Kappa Epsilon Members Arrested For Hazing

9 members of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity have been arrested for heinously hazing pledges.

The frat bros are being accused of several hazing-related crimes including ordering pledges to lie in piles of broken glass, kicking them with steel-toed boots and urinating on them. Delta Kappa Epsilon has also closed the chapter indefinitely.

The New York Post reports that the alleged hazing included gasoline being poured on pledges, pledges being forced to submerge themselves in an ice machine wearing nothing but their underwear,

pledges being beaten with metal pipes and fraternity members allegedly attempting to put out cigarettes on them.

Citing a police report, the Post adds that one victim claimed that he was made to lie down on broken glass and was urinated on. He adds that a second pledge was also urinated on while he laid face down on the glass.

One victim “stated that after he was taken out of the ice machine, he was made to lay in the nearby basketball court. He stated that the basketball court had broken glass all over it, which he was made to lie on top of,” the documents say. “The victim stated that another pledge was made to lie on the court next to him, face down while they were both sprayed with a hose, had milk crates thrown at them and were urinated on.”

There’s also a report of a “new boy shower” where the pledges held a milk crate filled with ice and cayenne pepper above their heads while standing in a cold shower and looking up. The ice would then melt and the pepper would drip into their eyes.

Those arrested have charges ranging from misdemeanor hazing to felony second-degree battery and false imprisonment.

SMFH, are you surprised to hear about yet another hazing incident?