Yandy Smith On Headline Heat

Yandy Smith has a lot going on these days. Aside from starring on season nine of Love & Hip Hop New York, the Harlem-bred business woman, who is also a foster mom now, spends time fighting for the rights of those who don’t have the freedom to do so themselves.

Yandy stopped by to address some of the wildest headlines Bossip has ever written about her, and she even opened up about being pepper sprayed while protesting inhumane prison conditions in Brooklyn.

Check it out in the video above.