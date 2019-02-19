Zendaya Is Zig-Zagging All Over Our Necks In Her New Zodiac Collection With Tommy Hilfiger

Take A Look At Zendaya’s Upcoming Collaboration With Tommy Hilfiger

After first announcing a collaboration at the end of last year, Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger have kept us on the edge of our seats waiting to see what their collection together would consist of–and now….finally….we’ve been blessed.

Zendaya took the internet by storm on Monday night as she unleashed photos from her upcoming collection, which features some zodiac-inspired prints, bell-bottoms, and a whole lotta stripes. The entire range is an ode to female forces from the the ’70s and ’80s, including Diana Ross, Farrah Fawcett and Grace Jones.

“The most important thing to me is that these clothes feel timeless, and whoever puts it on feels powerful and confident,” said Zendaya, via Vogue. She partnered with her stylist, Law Roach, on this entire project.

Pieces in the collection will be available in plus sizes, too. “Zendaya is an inspirational role model for her fans around the world, as she shines a spotlight on body positivity and diversity,” said Hilfiger about the 22-year-old actress, citing the reason the collection will celebrate inclusivity by being available from size 4 to 24.

“I’ve learned about what it really takes to make a garment. Even something as simple as a plain white tee takes so much more time, people and energy then you’d think, and every job is crucial.” Zendaya spoke on what she learned throughout the design process and what she took away from working with Tommy himself. “He’s a leader by example,” she continued. “He shows how to have longevity in your career by always staying true to your brand and sharing your knowledge, but also never being afraid to reinvent or embrace young voices, and to always stay relevant.”

The TommyXZendaya collection will debut at the Tommy Hilfiger show on 2 March during Paris Fashion Week.

Peep even more of the pieces from Zendaya’s upcoming collection via Tommy’s Instagram below: