New Orleans Shootout Leaves Five Bystanders Wounded 

5 Bystanders Injured In New Orleans Shootout

A fatal shootout in downtown New Orleans on Sunday left one man dead and five bystanders injured. Police say the bystanders were waiting for the bus in the city’s 6th district as an armed suspect began shooting and cops fired back.

CNN reports:

Detectives had been investigating two armed robberies in the city’s 6th district when they identified a person of interest near a bus stop at the intersection of Canal Street and Elk Place at 6:43 p.m. The detectives called uniformed officers to help question the suspect, but when they attempted to engage, the individual pulled out a weapon and began firing. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect, who died at University Hospital.

Four of the bystanders are in stable condition, while one was in critical condition and required surgery. Law enforcement officials say it’s too early in the investigation to determine who was shot by whom