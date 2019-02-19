R.I.P: Pilot Dead After Two Stunt Planes Collide Mid-Air

Stunt Pilot Dies After Two Planes Crash Mid-Air

Two Surya Kiran planes crashed mid-air as they practiced for India’s annual Aero show in Bengaluru. The incident, partially caught on tape, has left one stunt pilot dead.

“One IAF Pilot has unfortunately lost his life. Two others injured shifted to hospital, but said to be out of danger. No injuries to any civilians. No major damage to any houses in ISRO colony. Fire Force has completely suppressed the fire.” Karnataka Director General of Police and Chief of Fire and Emergency Services M.N. Reddi, tweeted.

According to reports, the planes collided while trying to perform some kind of maneuver.

“During the rehearsal for the upcoming show, they reportedly collided mid-air while performing a manoeuvre. The Surya Kiran aerobatics demonstration team, comprising 13 pilots, use the Hawk Mk-132 aircraft made by UK-based BAE systems and HAL. These are reportedly supported Rolls-Royce Adour 871 engines,” ThisIsInsider.com states.

See clip of the planes crashing to the ground and more photos of the aftermath below. Prayers up.