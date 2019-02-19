Deplorable Design: Burberry Apologizes For Hoodie With Noose Around Neck

Burberry Issues Apology Over Noose Hoodie

Here…we…go…again!

Burberry is issuing an apology for an egregiously offensive hoodie they debuted during London Fashion Week. The fashion brand released a statement to CNN apologizing for “causing distress” with the design.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection,” Marco Gobbetti, Burberry chief executive officer, said in a statement provided to CNN.”Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake,” he added.

Model Liz Kennedy who walked in Burberry’s fashion first brought to light the noose hoodie and claims she complained about it before hitting the runway.

According to Liz “suicide is not fashion.”

“Suicide is not fashion. It is not glamorous nor edgy and since this show is dedicated to the youth expressing their voice, here I go. Riccardo Tisci and everyone at Burberry it is beyond me how you could let a look resembling a noose hanging from a neck out on the runway.”

She also pointed out what many other people are saying, that this ridiculous fashion choice is reminiscent of LYNCHINGS.

“Let’s not forget the history of lynching either. There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck.”

In the wake of the Gucci blackface scandal and now Burberry’s noose hoodie, are these brands trolling us with racist triggering trash during Black History Month—-or are they all really this dense???