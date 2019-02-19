This Is America: Alabama Newspaper Editor Calls For KKK To Lynch Politicians In Washington D.C.

He Says Democrats “Plotting To Raise Taxes” Need To Be Cleared Out

One vile newspaper editor is unapologetic about wanting to bring lynchings to Washington, D.C.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Goodloe Sutton is the publisher of the Democrat-Reporter in the small town of Linden, Alabama, and he wants the Ku Klux Klan to return to full power.

He published an editorial in the Democrat-Reporter calling for “the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again” against “Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats [who] are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama.”

Sutton confirmed his words to the Montgomery Advertiser on Monday, saying “If we could get the Klan to go up there and clean out D.C., we’d all been better off.”

He didn’t stop there either.

When asked to elaborate, Sutton suggested lynching.

“We’ll get the hemp ropes out, loop them over a tall limb and hang all of them,” Sutton said.

When asked if he felt it was wrong for the publisher of a newspaper to promote lynching Americans, Sutton continued:

“… It’s not calling for the lynchings of Americans. These are socialist-communists we’re talking about. Do you know what socialism and communism is?”

Sutton wrote in the newspaper editorial:

“Democrats in the Republican Party and Democrats are plotting to raise taxes in Alabama. They do not understand how to eliminate expenses when money is needed in other areas. This socialist-communist ideology sounds good to the ignorant, the uneducated, and the simple-minded people.”

When asked if he understood the KKK is a racist and violent group, Sutton disagreed.

He had the audacity to compare the Klan to the NAACP.

“A violent organization? Well, they didn’t kill but a few people,” Sutton said. “The Klan wasn’t violent until they needed to be.”

Sutton allegedly doesn’t know any Klan members remaining in his area, saying that most of them died after the 1960s. He did, however, welcome people to call him, write him a letter or boycott him if they disagreed.

Sutton has worked at the paper since 1964, inheriting the publication from his father. The publication has a history of acclaim in the 1990s when it reported on a corrupt local sheriff. For his coverage, Sutton was inducted into the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Communication Hall of Fame in 2007.

That title has now been revoked in light of Sutton’s lynching article.

The Advertiser reached out to the Alabama Press Association, the state trade association for newspapers in the state, to question whether or not Sutton and the Democrat-Reporter were members.

APA executive director Felicia Mason responded, saying:

“We do not agree with the opinion. However, APA is not a policing agency. We simply have no authority over what our member newspapers publish.”

Smh.

Per usual, the violent racists continue to have a platform in the streets and in the media.