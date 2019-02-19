Okay: Kylie Jenner DeLIES Getting Plastic Surgery, Blames Recognizably Reconstructed Face On Makeup & Fillers 

Kylie Jenner Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Another day, another Kardashian/Jenner out here denying surgery rumors. Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Paper Magazine’s ‘Transformation’ issue and in the interview, she denied ever going under the knife to reconstruct her face or any parts of her body for that matter.

“People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false. I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do.”

But the makeup mogul says she does have some cosmetic adjustments done, adding, ‘It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”

Negating surgery rumours is nothing new for 21-year old Jenner. Last year she spoke out, denying reports that she had a tummy tuck after giving birth to Stormi. She did look amazingly snatched just one month after giving birth though.

Do you believe it’s just makeup, hair and fillers?