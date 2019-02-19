SignKaep: Colin Kaepernick Could Potentially End Up Playing For THIS NFL Team And Here’s Why

Colin Kaepernick’s Predicts Which NFL Team Might Sign Him

Now that Colin Kaepernick has a secured what most believe to be a multi-million dollar bag from the NFL in his collusion settlement, he can get back to the business of being a football player. That is if a team is willing to sign him.

Let Kaep’s lawyer Mark Geragos tell it, there are at least three teams who might want #7’s services:

ESPN agreed with Geragos, but was even more specific about the potential for Kaep to end up signed to the Carolina Panthers. Cam Newton is having shoulder surgery for the second time in three years, his recovery time is unknown. Having a capable back-up like Kaepernick would be clutch. What about the potential backlash from the mildewed MAGA Panther fans? Well, the team has already signed Kaep’s former kneeling teammate Eric Reid. Obviously, Reid isn’t the lightning rod that Colin is, but he certainly was a good litmus test for owners to gauge fan reaction.

We’re not holding our breath in hopes that NFL owners do what’s right, but quarterbacks aren’t growing on trees?