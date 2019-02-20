WELP: Cardi Says If Jussie Smollett Fabricated His Hate Crime Story He ‘F***d Up’ Black History Month

Cardi Comments On Jussie Smollett

Cardi is the latest celeb to comment on Jussie Smollett and she’s got some strong opinions about the “Empire” star’s possible Lyon. Cardi went live on Instagram this weekend to shun Jussie for possibly fabricating that extensive hate crime story.

According to Bardi if Jussie really did lie about what happened then he’s officially ruined Black History Month.

“I’m really disappointed in Jussie Smollett—whatever the f—k his name is. I’m really disappointed in him,” said Bardi. “I feel like he f–ked up Black History Month, bro. God damn!”

She added however that she’s holding out hope that Jussie’s telling the truth, especially considering Chicago PD’s history of racism.

“Until he says out of his mouth that it was fake and this s–t was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him because, you know … police in Chicago are racist, so they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar,” she said.

She then shared a personal story, in which she was falsely accused of a crime and police put her in a headlock and accused her of lying. With that in mind, Cardi says she can’t blindly accept what police are saying—but if Jussie did lie it’s a cry for attention.

“I want to see what else. I want to see. I want to know because if he did that, he really f–ked up, bro, because it’s February. You have so many people standing for you. Why would you do that, bro? Is attention that necessary for y’all nowadays?”

So far here’s where Jussie’s story stands;

Nigerian brothers Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo and Abimbola “Abel” Osundairo were arrested in connection with the crime. The men admitted through their attorney that they know Jussie but denied being involved in the attack.

Investigators revealed on Friday that two suspects were questioned in connection with the alleged attack, but were released without charges “due to new evidence.”

Chicago police said on Saturday that Smollett was no longer considered a victim in their investigation and Jussie’s vehemently denying that this was a hoax.

Do YOU agree with Cardi that Jussie’s alleged lie could ruin Black History Month???