Mrs. McKinley: Porsha Williams #RHOA Reacts To Her Super Sweet Proposal [Video]

Porsha Williams React To Dennis McKinley’s Proposal

Porsha Williams is reflecting on a life-changing moment that fans saw on RHOA. On the most recent episode of the Bravo show, Dennis McKinley surprised Porsha with a Lil Mo serenaded proposal after a romantic helicopter ride.

“Would you like to be Mrs. McKinley?” asked Dennis who dropped to one knee.

A tearful Porsha accepted and said, “Yes.”

According to Porsha she was completely surprised and awestruck and had to remember to say yes.