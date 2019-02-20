Mrs. McKinley: Porsha Williams #RHOA Reacts To Her Super Sweet Proposal [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Porsha Williams React To Dennis McKinley’s Proposal
Porsha Williams is reflecting on a life-changing moment that fans saw on RHOA. On the most recent episode of the Bravo show, Dennis McKinley surprised Porsha with a Lil Mo serenaded proposal after a romantic helicopter ride.
“Would you like to be Mrs. McKinley?” asked Dennis who dropped to one knee.
A tearful Porsha accepted and said, “Yes.”
According to Porsha she was completely surprised and awestruck and had to remember to say yes.
“It hit me like he is about to propose—it did not hit me till I saw her [Lil Mo] and I saw the space,” said Porsha. “I had to tell myself Porsha, ‘You have to say yes.” That moment was so magical, I never thought it would’ve ben that magical.”
