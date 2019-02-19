SMH: Angry White Men Have Already Bombarded ‘Captain Marvel’ With Negative Reviews On Rotten Tomatoes

Captain Marvel Gets Swarmed With Misogynist Reviews

Captain Marvel doesn’t come out until next month, but the film’s Rotten Tomatoes page is already filled with negative reviews. The reviews aren’t about the actual movie, though, but the movie’s lead, Brie Larson, and some comments she made that rubbed some angry white dudes the wrong way (go figure).

When speaking on the nature of press junkets recently, Larson advocated for opportunities for a more diverse community of film critics and journalists. Her most recent comments went down during an interview in the March 2019 issue of British Marie Claire, where Brie gave her take on the “overwhelmingly white male” representation among film critics–she even reached out to Dr. Stacy Smith from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, whose 2017 study revealed that 80 percent of film critics were men; Top critics who are women of color make up only 2.5 percent.

This isn’t the first time Larson has made her stance on the issue of diversity and inclusivity known. Last June, she expressed her concerns during a speech at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards, highlighting how white males aren’t always be the right audience to review every single type film.

“I don’t need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work about A Wrinkle in Time,” she said. “It wasn’t made for him! I want to know what it meant to women of color, biracial women, to teen women of color.” She goes on to clarify: “Am I saying I hate white dudes? No, I am not. What I am saying is if you make a movie that is a love letter to women of color, there is an insanely low chance a woman of color will have a chance to see your movie, and review your movie.”

These comments have angered white men who desperately need something to be angry about, and thus, the Rotten Tomatoes page of a film that’s not even out yet gets bombarded with negative reviews.

Here’s a few examples of these “reviews”:

“Once Brie went on an anti-White male tirade I lost interest in this movie. What should I pay to see a woman who hates White men.”

“Larson has made it clear…men need not attend this movie.”

“Why Marvel decided to cast a very vocal racist and sexist aimed at white males, I’ll never know.”

“Larson’s sexist and racist attitudes don’t want me to spend money on this anyway, so here you go, Ms. Larson.”

“Wish the lead actress wouldn’t have injected her dislike of white men into the discussion. A complete turnoff.”

“as a white male i dont think Brie would want me watching this movie”

Well, you get the idea.

Once again, white men are threatened by the idea that someone other than them should also have a seat at the table. Don’t worry, we won’t miss y’all at the movie theaters on March 8.